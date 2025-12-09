StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2,281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 528.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 394.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $42.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of UBSI opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.52%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

