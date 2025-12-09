Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,252,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,699,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,027,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 221,336 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 511.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 418,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 350,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ranmore Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 8.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research cut Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

