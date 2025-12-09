Credicorp Ltd. $BAP Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,214 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $24,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at about $110,945,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $77,577,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 853.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,399,000 after purchasing an additional 285,597 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Credicorp by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,076,000 after purchasing an additional 213,651 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,979,000 after buying an additional 201,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Credicorp from $242.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Credicorp Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $269.48 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $280.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 23.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

