Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $19,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 118.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 54.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,924,000 after acquiring an additional 436,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE KTB opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.18. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $853.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

