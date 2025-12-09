Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. $MNMD Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,421,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,067 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) were worth $22,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 39.6% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Mark Sullivan sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $110,186.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,934.04. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $75,268.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 430,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,206.25. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $437,491 in the last ninety days. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.43.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Equities analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

