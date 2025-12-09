Marshall Wace LLP Has $23.34 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 702.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,253 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $23,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 397,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 60,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 366,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.06 per share, with a total value of $99,904.86. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,984.06. The trade was a 100.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $927,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,999.04. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $118.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 19.68%.During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

