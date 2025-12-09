Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $20,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

ASND stock opened at $207.12 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $118.03 and a 1 year high of $223.18. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $250.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.60.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

