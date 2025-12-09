Marshall Wace LLP Invests $19.34 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,341,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,192,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,107,085,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,367 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,530,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 660,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $774.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $760.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $706.31. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

