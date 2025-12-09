StoneX Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 48,527 Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF $FLBR

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLBR. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $9,802,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 36,453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 219,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 218,723 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,092,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,880,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,620,000.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Stock Performance

FLBR stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $263.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.88. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

About Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

