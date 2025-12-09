HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,508 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,185,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,093 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,225,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,764,000 after purchasing an additional 298,735 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,986,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,951,000 after buying an additional 2,609,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,969,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,543,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DINO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.84.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 95.69%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.