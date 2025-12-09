Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 143,165 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,321,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,165 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in RealReal were worth $20,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RealReal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,097,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after purchasing an additional 192,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RealReal by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $859,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth about $3,659,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In related news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 97,036 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,267,290.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,604,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,564.68. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 30,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $394,359.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,184,612 shares in the company, valued at $15,471,032.72. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,823,249 shares of company stock valued at $209,258,341. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on REAL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital set a $17.50 price objective on RealReal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of RealReal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

RealReal Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.68.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $173.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RealReal Company Profile

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

