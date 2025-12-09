Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 269,712 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 519,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,712 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $19,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 41.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 323,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 43,535 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 179,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 129,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IFS stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.86. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.04). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 28.41%.The firm had revenue of $452.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intercorp Financial Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $140,006.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,100,737 shares in the company, valued at $60,929,482.05. This trade represents a 0.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.