Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.3 million-$270.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.1 million. Ooma also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Ooma from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Ooma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ooma

Ooma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Shares of OOMA opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Ooma has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $344.14 million, a PE ratio of -178.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 503.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 203.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.