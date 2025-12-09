Gateley (LON:GTLY) Posts Earnings Results

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gateley had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Gateley Stock Performance

Shares of GTLY opened at GBX 108.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58. The firm has a market cap of £145.91 million, a PE ratio of 106.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.62. Gateley has a 12-month low of GBX 102 and a 12-month high of GBX 142.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gateley

In related news, insider Neil Andrew Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116, for a total transaction of £116,000. Also, insider Martin Pike acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 per share, for a total transaction of £51,600. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley is an entrepreneurial professional services group at the heart of which is Gateley Legal, an English law firm established in 1808. In 2015 we became the first commercial law firm in the world to be publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange. We are a top 50 UK ranking law firm with 25 offices in the UK, Dubai and Hong Kong.

With 1,500 employees and over 1,000 professional advisers, we have recruited market leaders who can provide our clients with the expertise that they need in a considered, commercial and pragmatic manner.

