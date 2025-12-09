Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Shares Up 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) were up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 324,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 128,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Up 25.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

About Avrupa Minerals

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

