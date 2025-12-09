Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Announces Earnings Results

Naked Wines (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (4.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Naked Wines had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 7.18%.

Naked Wines Trading Up 1.8%

LON:WINE opened at GBX 72.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £52.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. Naked Wines has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.64.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 price target on shares of Naked Wines in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 150.

Insider Activity at Naked Wines

In related news, insider Rodrigo Maza purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £7,800. Also, insider Jack Pailing acquired 58,810 shares of Naked Wines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 per share, with a total value of £47,048. Company insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Naked Wines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.