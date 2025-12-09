Norges Bank Buys Shares of 687,427 National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 687,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 71.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares set a $32.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.27.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.19. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $43.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.04 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.94%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 373.77%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

