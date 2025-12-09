Invesco Ltd. Purchases 870,772 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,768,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870,772 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.42% of Leonardo DRS worth $175,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,336,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,254,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 16.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,298,000 after buying an additional 804,938 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 116.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 799,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after buying an additional 429,922 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the second quarter worth approximately $16,212,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRS shares. Zacks Research downgraded Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.79 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In other news, COO John Baylouny sold 11,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $477,127.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,308.64. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 19,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $806,344.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,436.10. This trade represents a 24.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Articles

