Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.02 Million Stake in Quaker Houghton $KWR

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.05% of Quaker Houghton worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Quaker Houghton during the 1st quarter worth about $23,190,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton in the second quarter valued at about $6,559,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 26.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 260,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,221,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Houghton during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,719,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Houghton by 14.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,283,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Quaker Houghton from $149.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Quaker Houghton Stock Performance

NYSE KWR opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -270.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $128.57. Quaker Houghton has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $161.46.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $493.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.06 million. Quaker Houghton had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Quaker Houghton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Houghton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -414.29%.

Quaker Houghton Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

