Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,210,751 Shares of DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,964,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of DraftKings worth $170,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,924,000 after purchasing an additional 670,884 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,030,000 after acquiring an additional 130,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,014,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,552,000 after acquiring an additional 458,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $362,554,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DraftKings by 4.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,393,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,126,000 after purchasing an additional 295,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.48.

DraftKings Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,785,973.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 512,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,332,238.88. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Westin Wendt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.27 per share, for a total transaction of $302,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,700. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,153. 47.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

