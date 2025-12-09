Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 55,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,197,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $356.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.61 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.84 and a 200-day moving average of $305.59.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Cfra Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

