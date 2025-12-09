Norges Bank Invests $23.81 Million in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,018,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,947,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,733 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,948,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,527,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,773.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 767,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 726,163 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 528.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 742,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after buying an additional 624,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $30.49.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $348.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 price target on Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

