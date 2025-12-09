Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (10.08) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Frontier IP Group had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 314.53%.

Frontier IP Group stock opened at GBX 15.19 on Tuesday. Frontier IP Group has a one year low of GBX 15 and a one year high of GBX 30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.82. The company has a market capitalization of £10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Frontier IP Group builds value by uniting science, industry and finance to commercialise university intellectual property.

Our strategy is based on proving the commercial worth of IP developed by our portfolio companies before raising significant sums of money to support their further growth. We earn equity stakes in return for providing a range of hands-on commercialisation services.

