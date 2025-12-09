Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286,987 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.70% of BXP worth $181,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BXP during the second quarter worth about $4,389,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in BXP by 2.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BXP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BXP by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in BXP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.92, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.99. BXP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.88 million. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. BXP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $970,947.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,191.82. The trade was a 59.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 36,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,621,144.52. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,710 shares of company stock worth $5,107,771. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BXP in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on BXP from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of BXP to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

About BXP

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

