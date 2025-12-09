Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Holdings Raised by General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co

General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 8.0% of General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 77.6% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $313.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $328.83.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,272,119 shares in the company, valued at $725,942,020.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total value of $32,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,916.64. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 226,128 shares of company stock valued at $61,326,372 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, President Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.