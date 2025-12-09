Autohome Inc. $ATHM Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.93% of Autohome worth $183,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,716,000 after purchasing an additional 111,914 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 45,854 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,679,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Stock Down 1.5%

ATHM opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.10.

Autohome Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

