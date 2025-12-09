Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 75,924 Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,270,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,640 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NU by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after buying an additional 495,800 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Santander upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

NU Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:NU opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

