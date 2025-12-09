Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 195.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,332,840,000.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Impinj news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $58,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,829,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,973,982.40. This trade represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 638,861 shares of company stock worth $115,397,804. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Impinj

Impinj Price Performance

PI stock opened at $158.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.18. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -360.31 and a beta of 1.50. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $247.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Impinj Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.