Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 14,951 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.10% of Helios Technologies worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 417,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 67,450 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 62,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 19,825.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 259,909 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.30. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.740 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

About Helios Technologies

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.