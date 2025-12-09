Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,045 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.61 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 111,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $737,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 131,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $873,126.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,786.16. This trade represents a 56.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,860,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,932,164. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

