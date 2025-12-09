22,705 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth about $171,945,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,134,000 after buying an additional 2,102,663 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,150,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,570,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 101.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,621,000 after buying an additional 549,309 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE:GFL opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.