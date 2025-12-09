Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 250.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,107 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.68 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 60.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

