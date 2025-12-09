Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN Position Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,138 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,559 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 340,163 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 161,183 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 19.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 161,574 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $105,629,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 733,829 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $263,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,185,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,485.99. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $144,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 730,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,306. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,521. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RIVN. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.