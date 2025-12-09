Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Argan, Inc. $AGX

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 1,142.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,597,000 after buying an additional 173,477 shares during the period. Goodlander Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Argan in the first quarter valued at $18,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Argan by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,585 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter worth $9,958,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Argan by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 101,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 72,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Argan news, CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 10,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.09, for a total value of $2,920,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,642.54. The trade was a 32.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 11,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $3,242,363.46. Following the sale, the director owned 38,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,864.82. The trade was a 23.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $29,401,111 over the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Argan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Argan in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $315.00 price target on Argan in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Glj Research raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.20.

Argan Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of AGX opened at $320.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.63. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.02 and a 52 week high of $399.30.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.35. Argan had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.11%.The company had revenue of $251.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

