Invesco Ltd. Has $162.57 Million Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1,139.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,369 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.62% of Penumbra worth $162,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Penumbra by 437.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,159,000 after purchasing an additional 572,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $114,014,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,760,000 after buying an additional 185,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,696,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.69.

Penumbra Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $294.58 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.26 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.01 and a 200-day moving average of $258.12.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $354.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.94, for a total transaction of $176,964.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,916,271.84. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.93, for a total transaction of $47,230.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 186 shares in the company, valued at $47,230.98. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,135. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

