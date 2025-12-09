TELUS Corporation $TU Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,482,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 523,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of TELUS worth $168,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of TELUS by 54.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 61,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,185,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,585,000 after purchasing an additional 384,510 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Natl Bk Canada upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TELUS Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4184 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

