Invesco Ltd. Sells 134,777 Shares of News Corporation $NWSA

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,256,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,777 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of News worth $156,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,171,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,546,000 after buying an additional 407,293 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in News by 7.3% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,170,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,941 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in News by 18.7% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,613 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of News by 24.4% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,439,000 after buying an additional 2,185,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,154,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,578,000 after buying an additional 208,692 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $31.61.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.80%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWSA. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

