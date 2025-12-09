Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,378,100 Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) by 1,388.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,477,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.63% of ServiceTitan worth $158,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 4.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

In related news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $1,749,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 46,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $4,253,938.80. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 410,500 shares of company stock valued at $42,594,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTAN opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion and a PE ratio of -26.48. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $131.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $249.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. ServiceTitan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TTAN. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, November 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceTitan from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServiceTitan from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceTitan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.53.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

