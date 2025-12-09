Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Elbit Systems worth $151,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESLT. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESLT shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.00.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Elbit Systems stock opened at $485.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.24. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $243.51 and a fifty-two week high of $529.99.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

