Invesco Ltd. Has $134.36 Million Stock Position in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 66,516 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.47% of Acuity worth $134,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Acuity by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity by 3,175.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Acuity by 372.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Zacks Research cut Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.17.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $371.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.30. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Acuity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.81 and a twelve month high of $379.17.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 9.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.43%.

In other Acuity news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $1,724,862.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,665.45. This trade represents a 30.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

