Invesco Ltd. Buys 678,971 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,328,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678,971 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Toast worth $147,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Toast by 29.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Toast by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 373.5% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $268,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 898,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,949,771. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 9,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $321,960.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 149,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,318,780.32. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,270. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Toast from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

