Invesco Ltd. Has $132.33 Million Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,444,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 620,878 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.43% of Pegasystems worth $132,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 274.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Pegasystems by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 44,889,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,708,520.92. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 14,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $942,441.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 118,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,856.60. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,328 shares of company stock worth $11,542,067. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEGA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.05.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $68.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 16.05%.Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

