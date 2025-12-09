Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Position in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,825 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 648,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after buying an additional 307,440 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 758.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 78,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:TNET opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $97.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.19.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.92 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 212.38% and a net margin of 2.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $25,024.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,772.48. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $51,095.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,112.69. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,398 shares of company stock valued at $200,433. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

