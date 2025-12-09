Invesco Ltd. Has $149.41 Million Position in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.34% of SEI Investments worth $149,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 252.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $856,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,408.06. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $864,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,189.22. This represents a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 44,770 shares of company stock worth $3,723,850 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.