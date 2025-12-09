Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,878 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.61% of Medpace worth $141,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,597,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,569,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Medpace by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 817,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,559,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 79.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,258,000 after buying an additional 117,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 675.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,009,000 after buying an additional 105,807 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 59,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.78, for a total transaction of $35,874,214.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 774,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,787,603.56. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 21,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.66, for a total value of $12,808,476.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,900. This trade represents a 58.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 387,925 shares of company stock worth $233,386,647 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $549.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $568.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.62. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $626.26.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.