Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 362,883 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 103,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 796,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 315,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,653,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 944,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 251,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.61%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 56.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Research cut Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

