Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.88% of Campbell’s worth $171,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,120,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,877,000 after purchasing an additional 494,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,576,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,279,000 after purchasing an additional 121,777 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Campbell’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,941,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,804,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Campbell’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,429,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,467,000 after buying an additional 238,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Campbell’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,082,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,941,000 after buying an additional 124,647 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Campbell’s from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Campbell’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.00.

Campbell’s Stock Up 1.5%

CPB opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of -0.05.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is 78.00%.

Campbell’s Company Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

