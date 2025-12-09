Invesco Ltd. Sells 71,005 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,005 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.36% of TopBuild worth $123,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth $35,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in TopBuild by 28.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total value of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,789.60. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BLD stock opened at $433.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $461.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.