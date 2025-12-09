Ecolab Inc. $ECL Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 202.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 81.5% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $256.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $286.04.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $381,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,999.50. The trade was a 19.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.60 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,816. The trade was a 3.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $315.00 target price on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $325.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.14.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

