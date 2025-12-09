Invesco Ltd. Has $129.58 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.15% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $129,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,171,000 after buying an additional 62,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,659,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 56,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.78.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $354.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $412.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $349.00 and a 52-week high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.42. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 26.30%.The company had revenue of $497.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

